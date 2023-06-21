Fujitsu Australia announces additional year of warranty standard on Generation 13 LIFEBOOKS & M7 PRIMERGY servers

Fujitsu has announced that its new flagship Generation 13 LIFEBOOK notebooks and M7 PRIMERGY servers will come with an additional year of warranty as standard, bringing the warranty up to four years.

Partners were told about the warranty increase this month at Fujitsu’s "Kizuna" events in Sydney and Melbourne, where they got to see the new hardware and learn about the company’s partner program.

“Our products are designed in Germany and made in Japan,” said Anna Soriano, Head of Portfolio, Products & Channel, Oceania, Fujitsu Australia.

“The Japanese are renowned for building quality and reliable products, and to back this up, today I am announcing that all our Generation 13 LIFEBOOKS and M7 PRIMERGY servers will come with an additional year of warranty standard, bringing it up to four years straight out of the box.”

The Generation 13 LIFEBOOK notebooks feature the Intel 13th Gen Intel Core processor and are marketed as featuring “best-in-class mobility, powerful performance, and advanced security options for the modern business professional“.

The notebooks feature the Intel Evo vPro platform with “improved responsiveness, fast charging, and “instant wake-up”, full-size ports to remove the need for adaptors, Fujitsu’s PalmSecure Technology for biometric authentication, and Fujitsu DeskView Load for “flexible staging options”.

Fujitsu’s marketing also highlights “longer lifecycles from convenient serviceability and upgradeability via easy access to key components, reducing upgrade time and costs.”

The PRIMERGY M7 server series is marketed as “the right server for the right workload at the right economics” with “the simplicity and cost profile needed for backbone operations” and “power to bring affordable AI operations within reach for sustainability transformation programs.”

The servers use the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, which at launch Intel claimed had “the most built-in accelerators of any CPU in the world for key workloads such as AI, analytics, networking, security, storage and high-performance computing”. Power optimisation and performance are also features.

Fujitsu PRIMERGY M7 servers include the PRIMERGY TX2550 M7 small tower to the 2U chassis PRIMERGY RX2540 M7 dual socket rack server and the 1U footprint PRIMERGY RX2530 M7 server with an Intel Xeon Scalable Processor.

“We’re channel people”

Anna Soriano, Head of Portfolio, Products & Channel, Oceania, Fujitsu Australia

Soriano also used the Sydney and Melbourne events to lay out Fujitsu’s SELECT partner program and reassure partners that the company won’t compete with them.

“We’re channel people here at Fujitsu. We understand what trust means for you,” she said.

At the large enterprise, mid-market and school level, Fujitsu has a “cooperation model whereby Fujitsu and Channel will be working very closely together”, the company’s partner program presentation deck stated. “These are often Channel Managed Accounts with a Partner Account Manager or Regional Sales Manager, but in some countries may also be partly owned by Fujitsu Line of Businesses.”

SME customers are “purely Channel Managed Accounts (addressing up to the upper mid-market)”.

The company has “a tight deal registration process”, partners were told. The partner program also includes a partner rebate program, NFR program, MDF program, new business rebates scheme and marketing tools.

Fujitsu manages its top Australian customers directly, though in some cases it fulfills projects via the channel.

It also used the occasion to recognise its Partner of the Year, Queensland managed IT services and solutions firm AfterDark Technology. Founder Stephen Gibson accepted the award.

Sustainability focus

Environmental sustainability was also on the agenda at the Fujitsu events in Sydney and Melbourne.

Soriano said that “Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. We cannot do this on our own and are looking for partners to come on the journey with us.”

Partners at the events heard about Fujitsu uVance, the brand under which the company has brought together its integration capabilities and technologies to drive “sustainability transformation”. Partners were invited to involve customers in co-creation workshops with Fujitsu.