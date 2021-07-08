Fujitsu Australia taps NTT’s Mark Trumble to lead ANZ cybersecurity

Fujitsu Australia has appointed former NTT cybersecurity director Mark Trumble as the new head of cybersecurity portfolio for Australia and New Zealand.

Trumble replaces Martin Holzworth leading the development of the portfolio throughout the region.

In his new role, Trumble will be responsible for bringing new solutions and partnerships to market, reinforcing the broader Fujitsu capability and value proposition for innovation, trust and sustainability, a Fujitsu Australia spokesperson told CRN.

With the hire, Fujitsu aims to increase its cybersecurity team capability and staff numbers across the region throughout 2021.

Trumble told CRN that he is “really excited to be joining and contributing to the growth and client success outcomes we will achieve in the coming months and years.”

“Organisations across government, public and private sectors are faced with greater challenges for addressing cyber resilience and business continuity, made more complex by a next wave of control architectures required for securing multi-cloud, data, applications, for meeting compliance to regulations and improving on fundamental technology practices, while highly motivated and resourceful threat actors continue to exploit weakness in the digital fabric," he said.

“Fujitsu is well placed to deliver on our expert capabilities and platforms with “security integrated” offerings for its customers in ANZ, promoting next generation and innovative cybersecurity solutions that complement and better enable our clients’ business operating models.

The spokesperson added that Trumble was selected for the role due to his 20 years of experience building and running cybersecurity and solutions practices for managed, consulting and technical services, primarily at Dimension Data and NTT.

“Fujitsu actively recruits the best talent the market has to offer - to accelerate our offerings' development and capabilities as we support our customers. Mark, with his wealth of experience, certainly met that requirement," the spokesperson said.

“He is well regarded across our industry for his wide network of technology partners and clients, reflecting his passion for building strong communities of practice, his “client first” ethos, and his track record for establishing at-scale cyber capabilities, joint ventures and Go To Market offers, aligned to how organisations choose to consume security services and technology solutions.”