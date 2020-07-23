Fujitsu hires Oceania data centre boss from MacTel

Fujitsu has appointed James Veness as its head of portfolio for data centres for its Oceania business.

Veness will be responsible for fast-tracking the growth of Fujitsu’s data centres business in the region and would be instrumental in developing its go-to-market strategy.

Fujitsu ANZ vice president of portfolio and alliances Clare Burden said Data centres were a key strategic focus for Fujitsu's growth.

"James brings significant skills and experience to this role, including the ability to manage complex deals within the hyperscale and wholesale market,” Burden said.

“His customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with Fujitsu, and he has a deep knowledge of the data centre industry that will result in exceptional outcomes for customers in the region.”

Veness was hired out of Macquarie Telecom, where he was the vice president of sales for its data centre business from 2019 to June 2020.

His other previous roles include leadership roles at Viatek, Nextgen Group, AAPT and British Telecom.