Fujitsu, Iota Services partner for water management IoT project

Fujitsu Australia and Melbourne-based water utility company Iota Services have signed a strategic agreement to develop and implement enterprise IoT platform Lentic to improve sustainable water management.

Specifically built for the water utility sector, Lentic empowers water authorities to accelerate their digital transformation journey by streamlining data across the enterprise. This provides insights that can help predict and prevent water leaks, reduce water service costs and improve water conservation.

This agreement will see Fujitsu involved in the maintenance, support and optimisation of the Lentic platform for Iota.  The company will also assist Iota in the creation of a roadmap for the enterprise IoT platform to rapidly scale.

Iota chief executive officer Dan Sullivan said, “We are thrilled to work with Fujitsu to accelerate the sector’s digital transformation journey. Fujitsu’s choice to work with Lentic is a show of faith in the product and the collective teams behind it.”

Fujitsu ANZ head of industry, public sector Dave Lennon said, “Smart technology can help protect one of our most precious resources – water, and support water utility companies to deliver better, more sustainable, and cost-effective services. “

“By working with Iota and leveraging Fujitsu’s network, we aim to position Lentic as a world-leading water IoT platform and deliver this solution to other utilities to better serve their customers, maximise their operational excellence, safeguard their assets, and conserve natural resources,” Lennon continued.

Iota is the commercialisation arm of South East Water and is working existing customers including a large Queensland council and a water authority in Victoria to provide services, such as improving customer insights into water consumption and minimising water leaks.

This strategic agreement between Fujitsu and Iota will further accelerate the development and commercialisation of Lentic to help utilities and councils plan for future sustainable water management and deliver sustainable infrastructure to the wider communities. 

Lennon said, “Driven by our purpose to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation, we’re proud to play an important part in supporting the growth of this water wise IoT solution to create a positive impact on the environment and society.”

