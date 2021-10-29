Fujitsu names Branko Panich as ANZ consulting lead

Fujitsu has hired Branko Panich as its executive general manager of consulting for Australia and New Zealand.

Panich will lead the system integrator’s expansion of its consulting expertise and capabilities as it pivots to digital transformation, ICT strategy, sourcing strategy, CIO advisory, ICT operating model, cost optimisation and change management services.

“Branko’s extensive consulting experience and in-depth expertise in driving digital transformation projects will be instrumental to our continued commitment to delivering value to our clients,” Fujitsu ANZ chief executive Graeme Beardsell said.

“His appointment fuels our ambition to continue growing the Fujitsu business as one of the leading ICT providers in the region, and I am thrilled to welcome him onboard.”

Panich was hired from accounting and professional services firm Grant Thornton, where he was partner and head of digital transformation.

Prior to that, he held senior executive roles at a number of companies including consulting firm Bronx Technology Consulting, fixed asset management software Hardcat, CSC (now DXC Technology), Deloitte Australia, Booz and Company, National Australia Bank, Westpac, BT Financial, Boston Consulting, GE Capital, SMS Management and Technology, Lendlease and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Speaking on his appointment, Panich said, “I am delighted to join Fujitsu and look forward to building and deepening our relationships with both new and existing customers.”

“A key area of focus as we expand Fujitsu’s existing consulting business is to help customers accelerate their digital transformation goals, a proven differentiator to help drive growth in the market.”

Fujitsu earlier this year hired a new cybersecurity leader, former NTT cybersecurity director Mark Trumble, replacing Martin Holzworth. The division was also set to increase its cybersecurity team capability and staff numbers throughout the year.

The company also made its first local acquisition since 2009 with Melbourne-based data analytics specialist management consultancy Versor. The company specialises in data engineering, advanced analytics and data sciences services.