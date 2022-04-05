Fujitsu, Queensland Government launch First Nations-led skills program

Fujitsu Australia has partnered with the Queensland Government to launch a First Nations service centre in the Queensland town of Cherbourg to help boost digital skills for the community.

The systems integrator teamed up with the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council, Queensland Department of Innovation, Tourism and Sport and TAFE Queensland for a three-year pilot program to provide community members on-the-job training and employment opportunities.

Trainees will work towards a Certificate III from TAFE Queensland as part of the program.

Fujitsu will supply the equipment for the facility and will also encourage customers to opt to have their support calls attended by staff from the Cherbourg service centre.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, including those in Cherbourg, have continued to demonstrate unmatched strength and resilience, and it’s time this value is recognised by corporate Australia. We’re immensely proud to collaborate with the Cherbourg Council and community to support them as they take hold of their future and leverage the industry-wide digital transformation brought on by COVID-19,” Fujitsu ANZ head of Office of Purpose Nicole Forrester said.

“As a place-based inclusion model, this pilot maps a new way forward for how corporate Australia and government can work in collaboration with First Nations communities to develop capability building initiatives, work towards reconciliation and create social impact through digital inclusion. We’re excited to offer this service to our customers and work with all parties to ensure the pilot model becomes a competitive and permanent offering in the service centre market.”

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council mayor Elvie Sandow said, “We’re pleased to see Fujitsu taking the lead in recognising the social and economic value of investing and partnering with First Nation communities like Cherbourg.”

“As a community, we recognise the benefits of digital inclusion and the opening of the Service Centre is a natural extension of the digital journey we have already embarked on since the use of artificial intelligence at our waste recycling facility.”