Fujitsu scores with the Department of Industry

Fujitsu Australia has scored a multi-million contract with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

The $1.2 million contract covers the provision of Hewlett Packard Enterprise storage and other hardware.

Fujitsu was sourced from the Digital Transformation Agency’s hardware marketplace panel, beating out one other supplier.

A department spokesperson told CRN, “Fujitsu was selected as their response was assessed as fit for purpose and represented the best value for money compared to the other tender provided.”

The contract did not include services, where implementation was done by the department’s in-house IT staff.

The contract runs from March 2020 to March 2025.