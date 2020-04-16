Fujitsu scores with the Department of Industry

By on
Fujitsu scores with the Department of Industry

Fujitsu Australia has scored a multi-million contract with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

The $1.2 million contract covers the provision of Hewlett Packard Enterprise storage and other hardware.

Fujitsu was sourced from the Digital Transformation Agency’s hardware marketplace panel, beating out one other supplier.

A department spokesperson told CRN, “Fujitsu was selected as their response was assessed as fit for purpose and represented the best value for money compared to the other tender provided.”

The contract did not include services, where implementation was done by the department’s in-house IT staff.

The contract runs from March 2020 to March 2025.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
department of industry science energy and resources fujitsu services

Most Read Articles

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff
Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players

Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players
Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend

Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend
Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants

Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?