Fujitsu secures software refresh contract win with South Australia's Department for Correctional Services

Fujitsu has announced it has been tapped by the South Australian Department for Correctional Services (DCS) to refresh some of its software systems.

The systems integrator will lead the Department’s plan to replace its legacy offender information management system with a new system called iSAFE. Fujitsu will partner with software as a service provider Syscon Justice Systems.

DCS said Fujitsu would help it “navigate the growing complexities” in the sector with the rollout, which is expected to be completed by 2023 before going into operation.

The company was selected through an “extensive” procurement process following an initial $15 million in funding announced by the South Australian government in 2019.

“Fujitsu is pleased to be selected as a trusted digital transformation partner by the South Australian government to undertake this project,” Fujitsu Australia head of public sector Dave Lennon said.

“We look forward to partnering with the Department for Correctional Services to deliver transformational innovation that’s set to deliver significantly improved system functionality and efficiencies and underpin agile decision making for the state’s corrections sector.”

iSAFE aims to ensure sensitive and critical information related to offenders can be accessed across all relevant law enforcement agencies both throughout South Australia and across Australia during unfolding operations. The system also helps remove paper-based processes, improve cyber security, enhance case management and provide better support for real time access to information.

The legacy system, called the Justice Information System (JIS), has been in operation at the department for some 30 years. The SA Govt in 2019 said the upgrade to iSAFE was prompted by a number of high-profile terrorism incidents across Australia where the offenders were known to correctional services.

DCS executive director for iSAFE and End to End Case Management Annette McKee said, “The new Fujitsu/Syscon system offers an exciting opportunity for more streamlined and digitised business operations that will support DCS decision making and more end-to-end case management across corrections from entry to exit.”