Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services honoured by Woolworths for technology services work

Supermarket chain Woolworths has honoured Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Fujitsu for their work for the company over the past year.

The annual Woolworths Group Technology Awards recognises and celebrates the company’s strong partnerships in the retail technology space, and has been running for four years.

TCS was awarded Best Technology Solution for its design, building and implementation of a solution that supports Woolworths’ store teams with their daily routines. The solution provides the teams visibility and prioritisation for replenishing store shelves, marking

down products, among other tasks.

Fujitsu won the Technology Partner CIO Award for its support of our stores during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its work with fitting out and maintaining Woolworths’ mini stores across special needs schools and adult centres.

“It has been a challenging year in retail and we appreciate the support of all our partners in keeping our operations running smoothly, whilst simultaneously progressing our technology transformation and innovation agenda,” Woolworths Group chief information officer John Hunt said.

Also securing an award was Microsoft, who took home the top award of Technology Partner of the Year.

“Microsoft has been a critical partner across numerous areas, including managing surge demand during COVID peaks in our online arena, the migration of a number of our core applications to the cloud, including SAP, and also partnering in our Identity Management transformation,” Hunt said.

“Through these endeavours, and others, Microsoft has demonstrated true strategic partnering in deed as well as in word and we look forward to many years of continued partnership.”

Earlier this year, Woolworths also handed out awards to more of its IT services providers during its Woolworths Group IT Awards, including Eighty20 Solutions, WorkJam, NTT and Wipro, as well as TCS and Fujitsu. TCS specifically was named Technology Partner of the Year for its work during 2020.