Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

Fujitsu Limited and and its Australian division have announced plans to acquire Canberra digital transformation company MF & Associates, as part of a global plan to strengthen business delivery capabilities in key areas.

The Japanese IT giant said the latest acquisition marks an important development for its Uvance business brand.

It has a vision of Fujitsu Uvance with a significant expansion of consulting capabilities with up to 10,000 dedicated staff by the 2025 fiscal year.

Fujitsu Asia Pacific chief executive Graeme Beardsell said the Japanese IT services giant continues to invest in exceptional DX companies to accelerate its customers' success.

“At Fujitsu we aim to digitally transform businesses to drive positive, lasting change, for our environment, economies and societies and MF & Associates’ team of experts will further support us in achieving these goals," Beardsell said.

“Like Fujitsu, we pride ourselves on having a strong purpose-led approach to the way we do business and we’re thrilled with the synergies this will create for our existing and future clients on their digital transformation journeys," Mat Franklin, the managing director of MF & Associates said.

Set up in 2019, MF & Associates provide management consultancy, cyber security training, and technology advisory.

The company will retain its identity, and all staff, and operate as a standalone Fujitsu company.

In February last year, Fujitsu bought Oobe, a Microsoft partner in Canberra, and in July, CRN Fast50 company and ServiceNow partner Enable Professional Services.

Fujitsu also bought Wellngton cyber security firm InPhySec in September 2022.

Terms of the deal were not revealed by Fujitsu.