Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

By on
Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

Fujitsu Limited and and its Australian division have announced plans to acquire Canberra digital transformation company MF & Associates, as part of a global plan to strengthen business delivery capabilities in key areas.

The Japanese IT giant said the latest acquisition marks an important development for its Uvance business brand.

It has a vision of Fujitsu Uvance with a significant expansion of consulting capabilities with up to 10,000 dedicated staff by the 2025 fiscal year.

Fujitsu Asia Pacific chief executive Graeme Beardsell said the Japanese IT services giant continues to invest in exceptional DX companies to accelerate its customers' success. 

“At Fujitsu we aim to digitally transform businesses to drive positive, lasting change, for our environment, economies and societies and MF & Associates’ team of experts will further support us in achieving these goals," Beardsell said.

“Like Fujitsu, we pride ourselves on having a strong purpose-led approach to the way we do business and we’re thrilled with the synergies this will create for our existing and future clients on their digital transformation journeys," Mat Franklin, the managing director of MF & Associates said.

Set up in 2019, MF & Associates provide management consultancy, cyber security training, and technology advisory.

The company will retain its identity, and all staff, and operate as a standalone Fujitsu company.

In February last year, Fujitsu bought Oobe, a Microsoft partner in Canberra, and in July, CRN Fast50 company and ServiceNow partner Enable Professional Services.

Fujitsu also bought Wellngton cyber security firm InPhySec in September 2022.

Terms of the deal were not revealed by Fujitsu.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital transformation fujitsu mf & associates strategy

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m

Atturra to acquire Cirrus Networks for $49m
IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors
Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches

Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?