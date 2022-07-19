Fujitsu wins $60 million mobile data terminals deployment at NSW Rural Fire Service

By on
Fujitsu Australia has secured a five-year deal with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) to digitise its mission critical systems, with the aim to improve fire emergency outcomes in the state.

The $60 million deal involves the development, installation and maintenance of incident response mobile data terminals across some 5000 RFS vehicles. The contract is also an extension of Fujitsu’s existing relationship with the NSW RFS.

The terminals use both a specialised Fujitsu program and AWS-hosted software from first responders tech vendor Adashi Systems, aiming to provide firefighters access to mission critical information, like satellite and topography imagery and weather updates.

Fujitsu said the terminals also advance some of the 76 recommendations set out by the independent NSW Bushfire inquiry (established in response to the 2019-20 black summer bushfires) and is part of a $192 million NSW government grant to improve and provide new emergency infrastructure for firefighters.

The company said it has started building the integration systems, while the installation of the terminals to the RFS vehicles will start at the end of 2022.

NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said the 2019 to 2020 bushfire season was the toughest and most devastating fire season ever experienced in NSW.

“Following the NSW Bushfire Inquiry, we’ve been working with the NSW Government and our partners to advance the recommendations set out in the report and ultimately improve how we plan, prepare and respond to bushfires,” Rogers said.

“Our partnership with Fujitsu is one example of how we’re achieving this, and we believe digitising our operations will help us be more agile and enhance our firefighting capability.”

Fujitsu’s current relationship with the NSW RFS is for the management of its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, which it implemented in 2020. The CAD system manages the assignment and deployment of resources to emergency and non-emergency incidents.

Earlier this month, Fujitsu Australia acquired CRN Fast50 company and ServiceNow partner Enable Professional Services, expanding the integrator’s ServiceNow capability.

The company also announced in April the expansion of ANZ CEO Graeme Beardsell’s role to include the management of the company’s wider Asia-Pacific business, as well as the launch of a First Nations-led skills program with the Queensland government.

