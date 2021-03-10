Fujitsu wins Defence IT services contract

Fujitsu has been awarded by the Department of Defence a three-year contract to provide end-user computing and support for the agency’s IT environment.

The $175 million deal will see Fujitsu working alongside US engineering, procurement and construction firm KBR and global systems integrator Leidos.

The services Fujitsu will provide include service desk functions, end-user and workstation support, VoIP and email communications, collaboration tools, network infrastructure and network services management.

According to Austender’s publicly available records, the contracts are worth a combined $784,000 divided into seven different tenders.

Deliverables include the continuous sustainment of in-service deployed ICT environments, centrally-governed security and accreditation and enterprise governance to align deployed IT with Defence’s wider networks, enhance the skillsets and capacity of Defence’s IT staff, and building “strategic partnerships that encourage performance and prioritises continuous improvement”.

“Fujitsu is pleased to continue its longstanding relationship with the Department of Defence and to be working collaboratively with Defence’s industry partners KBR and Leidos,” Fujitsu ANZ chief executive Graeme Beardsell said.

“Where together we will deliver a comprehensive solution that will provide exceptional support to critical Defence operations. Through our strategic partnership with Defence, we look forward to provisioning surge capacity and enhancing skills with our ADF colleagues.”

Fujitsu said the contract win was a result of a competitive tender and was picked for its “strong customer focus”.