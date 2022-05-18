Fuse, Lab3, SOCO and Velrada score Ingram Micro Cloud global partner awards

Aussie resellers Fuse, Lab3, SOCO and Velrada were honoured with global partner awards by Ingram Micro Cloud at the US IT distributor’s 2022 cloud summit in Miami yesterday.

Sydney-based Fuse Technology took home Ingram Micro’s 2022 global reseller partner of the year award.

Fuse managing director Chuong Mai-Viet said in a statement yesterday that the cloud and managed services provider was one of Ingram’s first Microsoft cloud solution provider partners in Australia.

“We are delighted to have been recognised at the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit with the reseller partner of the year award," he said.

“From inception, our team has embraced a cloud-first strategy and stayed true to our fundamental belief that game-changing IT is about the individual and their experience.”

Melbourne-based product and service provider Lab3 won Ingram’s 2022 MVP partner award, and Lab3’s head of client engagement Rhiannon Tunstall won Ingram’s women in cloud female leader of the year award.

IT consultancy and Microsoft Gold Partner SOCO won Ingram’s 2022 women in cloud employer of the year. Last year, SOCO launched its ‘all women business central team’.

Perth-based Microsoft partner Velrada won Ingram’s 2022 marketplace growth partner of the year award. Velrada was acquired by ASG Group and ASG parent company Nomura Research Institute in March this year.

Ingram’s cloud summit runs from 12 May to 19 May 2022.

Ingram’s senior vice president, global cloud channel sales Victor Baez said the reseller partner of the year award recognises outstanding success and quantifiable business growth through selling products from Ingram’s marketplace to help customers’ business transform digitally.

“We are proud to recognise the hard work of our partners as they drive the next wave of digital transformation from the ground floor.

“This distinguished group of channel partners are typified by excellence in tech talent, array of expertise, thought leadership, and a commitment to continuously deliver best-in-class programs,” Baez said.