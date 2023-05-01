Fusion 5 acquires Liberate I.T

Trans-Tasman reseller and NetSuite partner Fusion5 has acquired NetSuite solution provider Liberate I.T.

Founded in 2011, Liberate I.T. is a NetSuite Solution Provider that serves over 120 customers with 30 employees across six Australasian locations.

“Combining our companies makes sense,” Liberate I.T owner and director Jim Brodie said.

“It provides additional capability and support for our customer base and exciting opportunities for the Liberate I.T. staff.”

Liberate I.T staff and customers have transitioned to the management of Fusion5 from today.

“Acquiring Liberate I.T. is part of an ongoing growth strategy for the business,” Fusion5 NetSuite and corporate performance management executive director Grant Robertson said.

“We’re very excited about Liberate I.T. joining forces with us. Our combined resources and NetSuite expertise will provide new and existing customers with even more services and support,” he added.

Robertson said that the geographical overlap of the two businesses will see Liberate I.T. team members join Fusion5 in its Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne offices.

In March this year, Fusion5 promoted its chief revenue officer Sven Martin to the role of chief executive, replacing the founder, Rebecca Tohill.

During February, Fusion5 announced that it joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help enable IT managers and their teams to better provide value to their businesses.

In early 2022, the company acquired Adelaide-based IT consulting firm Empyreal Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Fusion5 also acquired New Zealand-based business intelligence consultancy Mindfull in 2020 to expand its presence in the country.