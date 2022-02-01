Fusion5 acquires Adelaide-based Microsoft, Citrix partner Empyreal Solutions

Trans-Tasman reseller Fusion5 has acquired Adelaide-based IT consulting firm Empyreal Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2013, Empyreal specialises in consulting services, deployment and troubleshooting related to Microsoft and Citrix technologies. Its customers include SMB, Government and multinational firms, serviced by staff based across Australia and New Zealand.

Fusion5 Australia general manager for managed services Kris Jackson said the company has had a close relationship with Empyreal for close to a decade.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Empyreal team to Fusion5. We’ve had a close relationship with them for almost a decade, and over that time, they’ve worked seamlessly with us to support our customers, while managing over 70 of their own clients,” Jackson said.

“Like us, Empyreal is a Microsoft Gold Partner, so there are numerous existing synergies, and shared competencies and experience to leverage. They’re also a Gold Citrix Solution Partner with a raft of certifications.”

Jackson added that Empyreal helps extend Fusion5’s capabilities, competencies, and capacity, while also adding Citrix solutions to its offering.

“We see it as a win-win for everyone with new (to us) business solutions, new opportunities and resources for our customers, and more variety and fresh challenges for the Empyreal team,” he said.

Empyreal co-director and founder Mark Montgomery said, “We have had a long and happy relationship with Fusion5 and their customers, so it’s a natural step for us to align our culture and capabilities with theirs.”

“They are a well-respected and trusted name in the technology industry. We are confident their expertise, innovations, and experience across a wide range of industry-leading solutions will be of considerable value to our customers. It’s an exciting time for our team and customers alike.”

Empyreal co-director Daniel Marsh said, “Having worked on Citrix solutions with Fusion5 for a number of years, the opportunity to take Empyreal's existing Citrix practice and grow it - alongside our Microsoft capabilities - nationally and internationally under the Fusion5 banner is very exciting. I'm very much looking forward to the journey.”

The acquisition follows Fusion5’s recent acquisitions of NZ-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central specialist Topaz Solutions in 2021 and NZ-based business intelligence consultancy Mindfull in 2020.