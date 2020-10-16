Fusion5 acquires NZ-based consultancy Mindfull

Melbourne-based NetSuite partner Fusion5 has acquired New Zealand-based business intelligence consultancy Mindfull to expand its presence in the country.

Mindfull has vendor partnerships with IBM, Informatica and Certent and adds 100 clients to Fusion5’s New Zealand business.

The deal also creates a new corporate performance management (CPM) practice, with former Mindfull exec and current Fusion5 exec Ben Schofield at the helm as general manager of corporate performance and data management.

Fusion5 chief executive Rebecca Tohill said, “With this acquisition, we welcome close to 30 new team members to Fusion5, making us one of the largest providers of CPM solutions in New Zealand.”

“Mindfull’s unique suite of solutions deepens our capability to our clients in CPM as well as significantly contributing to our growth objectives in areas such as Enterprise Data Management and Integration, Reporting Automation, and Governance.

“Mindfull has a huge depth of experience in a wide variety of sectors, including banking, finance, insurance, transport, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, logistics, utilities, and central and local government.”

Mindfull chief executive Belinda Johnson said the acquisition by Fusion5 would help the company realise its growth ambitions.

“We have fantastic clients and staff, but opportunity wise, it felt as though we were only scraping the surface. Mindfull and Fusion5 have huge cultural and business synergies, and we’re both very customer centric. They have pillars we don’t have, and we have a pillar that they’ve been looking for to enable growth. We recognise that as one business we can add even more value to our customers’ businesses.”