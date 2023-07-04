Fusion5 acquires Vigilant.IT

Trans-Tasman reseller and NetSuite partner Fusion5 today announced the acquisition of Sydney-based MSP and Microsoft partner Vigilant.IT.

Founded in 2006, Vigilant.IT has over 60 managed services customers and works across the manufacturing, financial and insurance services, and government sectors.

The acquisition marks the second acquisition in two months after Fusion 5 acquired NetSuite solution provider Liberate I.T in May.

It will see Vigilant.IT’s entire team of over 20 consultants and engineers join Fusion5’s enterprise cloud and security (ECS) practice.

Fusion5 general manager of ECS Kris Jackson said the acquisition of Vigilant.IT will grow Fusion5’s ECS practice across Australia and NZ to over 70 people.

“Vigilant.IT has a highly skilled and passionate team with significant infrastructure, security, networking, and Microsoft Modern Work expertise,” said Jackson.

He highlighted that Vigilant.IT were the first Australian company to achieve Microsoft’s Gold Security Competency in 2019.

“The new combined skillsets, and the addition of another Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) to our business, will also strengthen our managed services offerings across our Australia and New Zealand customers. And with Vigilant.IT’s dedicated service desk capabilities we can enhance our end-to-end IT support across the board.”

Vigilant.IT owner and head of technical operations Tom Ward said his company chose to become part of Fusion5 as they offered a clear path forward for our customers and people."

“Stephane (Vigilant.IT co-owner and director innovative solutions Stephane Budo) and I have always fostered a strong learning environment within the company and needed more opportunities for our team to shine in their chosen field,” Ward said.

“And that meant finding ways to grow and work in the areas we’re passionate about - and providing our customers access to a wider range of innovative business solutions. Fusion5 offered us that,” Ward added.

In March this year, Fusion5 promoted its chief revenue officer Sven Martin to the role of chief executive, replacing the founder, Rebecca Tohill.

During February, Fusion5 announced that it joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help enable IT managers and their teams to better provide value to their businesses.

In early 2022, the company acquired Adelaide-based IT consulting firm Empyreal Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Fusion5 also acquired New Zealand-based business intelligence consultancy Mindfull in 2020 to expand its presence in the country.