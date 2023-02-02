Fusion5 joins ServiceNow partner program

Trans-Tasman IT services provider Fusion5 has announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help enable IT managers and their teams to better provide value to their businesses.

Under the program, Fusion5 will be offering the full suite of ServiceNow enterprise workflows and products around employees, services and assets.

Fusion5 highlighted ServiceNow is a strategic investment area for the business, aiming to provide customers with a wider range of IT service platforms to choose from.

“We already have a significant number of customers who rely on us for their business applications and who will benefit hugely from the leading employee self-service and employee experience offered by ServiceNow’s business services management function,” Fusion5 executive director Sven Martin said.

“We’re big believers in the capability of service management and Fusion5 to help organisations save costs, and scale or drive efficiencies in tandem with their existing ERP, HR and payroll and digital transformation commitments,” Martin added.

“With ServiceNow, we can combine our proven customer-focused delivery and support methodologies to help our customers obtain even higher levels of maturity and automation," Fusion5 general manager enterprise service management Edward Zarzour said.

In 2022, Fusion5 acquired Adelaide-based IT consulting firm Empyreal Solutions for an undisclosed sum to extend the company’s capabilities, competencies, and capacity, while also adding Citrix solutions to its offering.

Fusion5 acquired New Zealand-based business intelligence consultancy Mindfull to expand its presence in the country in 2020.

The same year Fusion5 gained entry to an exclusive global Microsoft partner club, the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications.

In 2019, Fusion5 acquired fellow Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialist Dynamics Group, bringing over new staff and adding more clients to its growing customer base.

Fusion5 was also named Oracle Netsuite’s Top ANZ Partner 2019 and Top ANZ Expansion Partner 2019.