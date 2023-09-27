Future First extends VIC DTP contract worth $1.9 million

ASX-listed Melbourne consultancy firm Future First Technologies said it has been granted an extension for a contract with the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) in Victoria, valued at approximately $1.9 million over three years.

The DTP contract is to supply a road maintenance inspection audit and compliance tool via Future First subsidiary, independent softwave vendor Asset Vision.

Future First bought Asset Vision in 2020 for $10 million.

The extension of the contract will see Asset Vision continue to provide and enhance Future First's core asset and maintenance platform, Data Services.

Asset Vision will also provide the CoPilot advanced inspection capability, and the extension of the contract takes the agreement with DTP to over 12 years, Future First said.

Future First also said Asset Vision is finalising negotiations with Transport for New South Wales to extend its existing contract.

This would see Asset Vission to be used by the Victorian, NSW and South Australian governments concurrently, Future First said.