G Suite hit the Snooze button this morning

The day after Australia Day is the unofficial end of summer – the day on which schools re-open and any holiday-related excuses about business being a little slow expire.

CRN imagines that many readers mark that day by getting up early to crack on with things.

But if you’re a G Suite user, that plan was derailed: Google’s flagship productivity suite was unavailable for a quarter of an hour this morning.

The service disruption started at 5:30am, Sydney time, when Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Classroom experienced “service disruption” - Google-speak for misbehaving enough that they’re unusable but not a full outage.

By 5:43am the services were “already been restored for some users” and Google said users could “expect a resolution for all users within the next 1 hours. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”

And change it did: just three minutes later the all-clear was sounded.

No cause for the wobble has been offered: CRN reckons it was just G Suite hitting the Snooze button and going back to bed for one last holiday-time mini-sleep-in!