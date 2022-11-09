'Game-changer': HPE, VMware unveil 'fully integrated' GreenLake for VMware

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VMware are taking their long-standing partnership to the next level by fully integrating VMware Cloud with the HPE GreenLake pay-per-use on-premises cloud service.

The new HPE GreenLake for VMware—which will be available sometime in the first half of 2023—was unveiled at VMware’s Explore 2022 conference in Barcelona.

As a result of the agreement, VMware Cloud can now be fully integrated with a single consumption and licensing model with HPE GreenLake. That includes VMware Cloud for HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise.

“This is a game-changer for everybody from the end customer all the way to HPE and VMware and partners,” said Michael Maher, director of professional services for CPP Associates, one of HPE’s top GreenLake partners in the US.

“This is really important as more customers look at consumption-based solutions. It helps with budget, delivery and support. This is the ability to deliver a full private cloud on-demand with VMware Cloud and GreenLake. Now you can include licensing on a pay-per-use model across virtual servers, virtual desktops and containers. Now you can take the entire VMware suite and apply it to the pay-per-use model with GreenLake.”

The deal in one fell swoop dramatically expands the market for GreenLake with a fully integrated on-demand version of VMware Cloud on HPE GreenLake. “Before this you had to go out and get the VMware price quote and figure things out,” said Maher. “Now if you want to try VMware containers, VDI or NSX you have it fully integrated with GreenLake.”

The additional market opportunity is “massive” given what HPE and VMware call its installed base of more than “200,000 mutual customers,” said Maher.

“VMware is the market leader in virtualisation for a very good reason,” he said. “In my opinion, it is the most mature, integrated and business-outcome-driven virtualization platform on the market. This is a big opportunity for HPE, VMware and the partner community. This strengthens VMware’s and HPE’s relationship with the partner community. This is huge.”

VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram, for his part, said in a press release that the extended partnership enables “customers to combine VMware’s state-of-the-art multi-cloud software with HPE GreenLake’s cloud operating model and consumption economics to support any workload on a modern hybrid cloud.”

HPE CEO Antonio Neri, meanwhile, said in a press release that the announcement represents the “next step in the expanding partner ecosystem of HPE GreenLake.

“Together, HPE and VMware will give organisations greater choice and flexibility with a fully integrated hybrid cloud offering designed to accelerate innovation and data-first modernisation,” said Neri.

This article originally appeared at crn.com