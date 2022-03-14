Gammer wins Paessler's 2021 APAC Top Partner Excellence Award

Gammer wins Paessler's 2021 APAC Top Partner Excellence Award

IT and network monitoring specialist Paessler has awarded Sydney-based IT-services company Gammer Group its 2021 APAC Top Partner Excellence Award.

Paessler vice president for APAC Sebastian Krueger said in a statement “these awards celebrate and highlight our partners who possess a strong commitment and dedication towards Paessler, and the significant role they play in our business across the APAC region.” 

“These awards truly demonstrate that we value and trust Gammer’s contribution, which helps strengthen our brand and business. They have continued to achieve strong business milestones, even against the challenges presented in the past year.” 

Gammer Group director Albert Gammer told CRN the company is Paessler’s only Australian certified enterpise, training and implementation partner in contrast to other partners who only resell Paessler's PRTG platforms without implementation. 

Gammer said “Gammer Group is delighted to have been named a Top Partner by Paessler in Australia and New Zealand.”

“During the three years we’ve been working with Paessler, it has been delightful to see the way the PRTG solution has continued to evolve and develop in order to meet the needs of customers in the technology space.” 

In January last year Paessler signed an exclusive agreement to make Newcastle-based HAT Distribution its sole Australian and New Zealand distributor and ended its partnership with Nextgen Distribution. 

The agreement came as Paessler sought to target the enterprise sector and tap into the vendor ecosystems of Australia and New Zealand's industrial markets.

Albert Gammer told CRN he became the managing director of HAT Distributor in September last year. 

CRN also understands Gammer founded HAT Distributor, and that the company diversified to offer IT distribution two years ago. 

Paessler  has over 500,000 users. It has Australian clients in healthcare, government and financial services sectors.

The German vendor’s PRTG platform monitors IT, OT and IoT infrastructure, network performance and applications, as well as cloud services or virtual environments to help optimise resources.

