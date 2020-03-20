Gartner: Aus server shipments down 6.5 percent

The Australian server market revenue decreased 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, states research analyst, Gartner.

For the full year 2019, server revenue decreased 10.3 percent, while shipments grew by 2.9 percent compared with full year 2018.

However the worldwide server market revenue increased 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, while shipments grew 11.7 percent year over year, added Gartner.

In all of 2019, worldwide server shipments declined 3.1 percent and server revenue declined 2.5 percent compared with full-year 2018.

“The market returned to growth with a very strong fourth quarter result, largely driven by a return of demand from hyperscalers,” said Gartner senior research director Adrian O'Connell.

“However the outlook for the worldwide server market in 2020 is subject to great uncertainty. The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is expected to temper forecast growth. Although demand from the hyperscale segment is expected to continue through the first half of the year, other buying organisations’ reactions will vary.”

Dell EMC secured the top spot in the worldwide server market based on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. Despite a decline of 9.9 percent YoY.

The vendor secured 17.3 percent market share, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with 15.4 percent of the market. IBM experienced the strongest growth in the quarter, growing 28.6 percent.