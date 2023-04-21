Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year

By on
Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year

Analyst firm Gartner expects the amount Australian organisations will spend on public cloud services to rise 19.3 per cent over last year's figure, reaching $19.9 billion in 2023.

All cloud market segments are expected to grow, with infrastructure-as-a-service showing the highest increase at 30.2 per cent, followed by platform-as-a-service at 24 per cent.

“Cloud first policies continue to drive increased spending on cloud infrastructure in Australia in 2023,” Michael Warrilow, research vice president at Gartner said.

“In fact, IaaS remains a higher priority that most value-adding technologies – including artificial intelligence and machine learning," Warrilow added.

"That’s a trend that CFOs will only put up with for so long because cloud adoption must drive incremental business value," he said.

Worldwide, the public cloud services spending is showing a similar trend.

Gartner sees growth of 21.7 per cent year on year for 2023, reaching US$597.3 billion which is up from $491 billion in 2022.

Sid Nag, Gartner's vice president analyst, said hyperscalers are driving the cloud agenda.

“Organisations today view cloud as a highly strategic platform for digital transformation, which is requiring cloud providers to offer more sophisticated capabilities as the competition for digital services heats up," Nag said. 

“For example, generative AI is supported by large language models (LLMs), which require powerful and highly scalable computing capabilities to process data in real-time,” Nag added.

“Cloud offers the perfect solution and platform. It is no coincidence that the key players in the generative AI race are cloud hyperscalers," he said.

The spending increase is forecast to continue in 2024, again with all segments showing an increase.

For 2024, Gartner sees the total cloud market growing to US$724.6 billion, with software as a service being the largest market segment.
 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws azure cloud gartner google microsoft

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner
AWS dives into generative AI with new offerings

AWS dives into generative AI with new offerings
Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?