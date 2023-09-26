GenAI race heats up as Amazon invests up to US$4b in Anthropic

The land grab for generative AI capabilities heated up Monday with Amazon disclosing plans to invest up to US$4 billion in Anthropic, a top competitor to ChatGPT maker OpenAI which is backed by Microsoft.

Amazon announced the minority stake investment as part of a strategic agreement with the San Francisco-based, two-year-old startup founded by former OpenAI executives Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei.

The Amazon funding for Anthropic comes nine months after Microsoft invested US$10 billion in OpenAI as part of an all-out AI sales offensive that included the release last week of Microsoft 365 Copilot.

For US$30 per user, per month, M365 Copilot adds GenAI capabilities to Microsoft Teams, email, files and documents.

Anthropic’s Claude 2, which was unveiled in July, seeks to go head-to-head against OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

“What we are seeing is the early stages of an AI race as to who is going to be able to come up with a monetisable AI product,” said Ethan Simmons, managing partner of United States Pinnacle Technology Partners (PTP), a cloud consultancy and AWS life sciences solutions superstar.

“Microsoft has done some of that work to get customer-facing revenue with Copilot, while AWS has its Bedrock [fully managed AI] service, which is something partners and customers are using to build solutions."

"The Amazon investment in Anthropic will help create monetisable AI products faster for AWS and its partners.”

Simmons said he sees the Amazon investment as part of a bigger AWS AI sales offensive that will open the door to new applications and tools that can be monetised by AWS partners.

“There has been so much hype and marketing around AI with a focus on chips, hardware and infrastructure,” he said.

“The question is, what are the applications that are going to drive the consumption of AI for businesses and consumers?"

"Over the next year or two, we are going to really see whether we can make money using these tools. The opportunity could be enormous."

"Right now we are still trying to figure out how [to] monetise this and get it into customer’s hands to make them more productive.”

PTP, for its part, is moving fast to help its life sciences customers capitalise on the benefits of AI technology.

This week, for example, PTP is hosting an AI driven computational drug discovery seminar for its customers.

“We are actively continuing to invest in, build and enhance our AI practice,” said Simmons.

“We’re looking at early use cases around life sciences and how life sciences companies can use to AI to accelerate drug discovery."

"We are seeing immediate use cases that could lead to life changing drug discoveries.”

As for AWS’ AI channel investments, Simmons said he has been heartened by the influx of top Cisco channel talent into the AWS channel organisation.

“Cisco is the gold standard for the channel,” he said. “I have high hopes that AWS is going to develop a channel program that could be on par with the Cisco program.”

The Amazon investment is part of a deeper strategic collaboration that includes a commitment by Anthropic to use AWS’s training chip Trainium and AI accelerator chip Inferentia to build, train and deploy future AI foundation models.

In fact, AWS and Anthropic said they will work together on future Trainium and Inferentia technology.

Anthropic said it is also making a long-term commitment to provide AWS customers with access to future generations of its AI foundation models through Bedrock.

This article originally appeared at crn.com