Generation-e appoints new head of hybrid workplace

Unified communications specialist Generation-e has named former Data#3 employee Phil Clapham to lead its hybrid workplace practice in ANZ.

For the past year, Clapham worked at Brisbane-based Data#3 as a collaboration, security adoption, devices and Azure consultant. Before that, he ran his own unified communications and modern workplace business, Webwarmer, for more than 11 years. He has also spent time at Telstra, Microsoft, Viocorp and UCFX.

In the new role, Clapham will be based in Sydney and head up the hybrid workplace practice and assist customers with collaboration solutions.

The hybrid workplace practice helps build more productive, engaged and collaborative workplaces by removing collaboration and information barriers in a distributed, hybrid workplace, the company said. Generation-e added that a major focus for Clapham would be selling Microsoft Teams.

“Microsoft is innovating their vision of the hybrid workplace so fast, which is leading to tremendous growth. Generation-e boss Biagio La Rosa said in a statement.

“As we continue our success in helping realise our customer’s vision for workspaces, we are delighted to appoint Phil to continue nurturing our internal teams. He will contribute to our long-term strategy, develop our ecosystem of vendor relationships and focus on providing high-quality outcomes for our customers.”

Speaking on the appointment, Clapman said, “It is a great honour and privilege to be working with such a well-known and talented team of people at Generation-e.”

“Expect to see new simplified customer offerings around Rooms-as-a-Service, Live Events-as-a-Service and new vendor hardware solution offerings from the Generation-e team”

“I’m so excited for what the future holds for our partners and customers in the coming quarters.”

In February this year, the company deployed a contact centre modernisation solution to Wodonga TAFE in northeast Victoria.

Based on technology from its vendor partner NICE, the rollout improved reporting integrity, forecasting accuracy, visibility over agents, workforce management and flexibility for remote working for the educator’s contact centre teams.