Generation-e deploys NICE CXone to Penrith City Council contact centre

Melbourne-based MSP Generation-e has deployed NICE's CXone platform to improve contact centre operations for Penrith City Council.

Generation-e rolled out the cloud platform to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience across Penrith City Council’s contact centres.

Penrith City Council has 26 different business units supporting more than 219,000 residents. Its contact centres receive a broad range of inquiries relating to childcare centres, cemeteries, road maintenance, waste services and other topics.

The council required a cloud-based, omnichannel solution that could be customised, integrate with its existing systems and deliver more comprehensive reporting capabilities.

It selected NICE and Generation-e, after a rigorous selection process, to help transition the council’s outdated telephony system to CXone.

Penrith City Council customer experience manager David Parry said, "Penrith City Council selected NICE CXone because it was an intuitive application that sat well with how the organisation runs. NICE and Generation-e demonstrated how the solution would work in the day-to-day operations of Penrith City Council, including its comprehensive reporting capabilities and intuitive workforce management scheduling system".

The transition from an on-premises contact centre solution to cloud-based CXone was a major step in Penrith City Council's digital transformation journey and allows the council increased agility than previously, Parry said.

CXone allows Penrith City Council to focus on the types of calls and interactions the contact centre receives. Comprehensive reporting will help the contact centre team better identify areas for improvement, which can help coaches and team leaders train staff members.

NICE international president Darren Rushworth said, “Penrith City Council delivers essential services to thousands of local residents, and CXone is now a critical piece of its supporting infrastructure, helping it deliver frictionless agent and customer experiences".

Generation-e managing director Biagio La Rosa, " CXone delivers a level of flexibility and simplicity that is necessary for a complex contact centre environment and will help Penrith City Council drive efficiencies across its contact centre”.

Earlier this year in May, Generation-e deployed NICE’s CXone platform to the Regional Bank of Australia’s contact centres across 38 regional NSW branches. In February this year, Generation-e deployed NICE CXone for Wodonga TAFE in northeast Victoria.