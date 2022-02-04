Generation-e deploys NICE CXone to Wodonga TAFE

Sydney-based unified communications specialist Generation-e has deployed a contact centre modernisation solution to Wodonga TAFE in northeast Victoria.

Based on technology from its vendor partner NICE, the rollout improved reporting integrity, forecasting accuracy, visibility over agents, workforce management and flexibility for remote working for the educator’s contact centre teams.



Wodonga TAFE needed to improve the quality of service that students received after recognising the need to increase the visibility of incoming calls and reporting on customer experience (CX) across both its CX and student administrative services contact centre teams.

The organisation also required a solution that would provide insight and analytics for improved and real-time reporting.



Generation-e helped transition the institution from a single platform dedicated to voice calls to an “omnichannel solution that helps contact centre teams deliver a more comprehensive service".



TAFE Wodonga’s customer experience team leader Leanne Gibson said, “By implementing NICE CXone, we are placing our customers’ experience as a top priority, offering more streamlined and effective communication channels for current and prospective students.

“CXone provides all of the elements that Wodonga TAFE requires, including an omnichannel communication platform, interactive voice response (IVR), real-time reporting, and improved visibility into agent productivity and behaviours.

“The CXone implementation also lets us build out our contact centre omnichannel offering by adding email, webchat, social media, and other digital and self-service capabilities.”



Generation-e boss Biagio LaRosa said the company was “dedicated to supporting its customers with innovative and comprehensive solutions that will empower them to achieve significant business benefits”.

“When we assessed Wodonga TAFE’s requirements and looked at the technology available, CXone was the clear standout because of its scalability, capability, and resilience in the cloud.”



Gibson added that the TAFE was “committed to driving innovation through future-focused practices, and our engagement with NICE and Generation-e ensures that future solutions will create sustainable benefits to facilitate improvements”.

“It put the student journey at the centre of what Wodonga TAFE does.”