Generation-e deploys NICE’s CXone platform to improve Regional Bank of Australia’s contact centres

Sydney-based, unified communications reseller Generation-e has deployed NICE’s CXone platform to improve the Regional Bank of Australia’s contact centres across 38 regional NSW branches.

Generation-e rolled out the US-based company's platform to streamline the Regional Bank of Australia’s contact centre operations, functionality, flexibility and adaptability for agents and banking staff.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

CXone helped decentralise contact centre operations and leverage branch staff as needed to continue efficiently supporting the bank, which has more than 80,000 customers, including families and small to medium-sized businesses, the vendor said in a statement.

Generation-e managing director Biagio Larossa said that given the type of customers that Regional Australia Bank caters to, transitioning the team from its on-premises legacy contact centre solution to the cloud was a real challenge.

“Along with modernising the workplace, we had to ensure the solution was PCI compliant and followed strict security protocols, while not compromising on Regional Australia Bank’s customer experience.

“NICE CXone was the ideal cloud-based solution for Regional Australia Bank based on its scalability.

"It provided a great user experience for staff and end customers, enabling a smooth transition to the new system as well as removing a lot of the daily administration involved with the bank’s on-premises solution.

“Prior to the implementation, Regional Australia Bank was also operating with both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams in different departments. This created significant challenges for agents trying to transfer calls between departments.

“CXone offered compatibility with Microsoft Teams, which let Regional Australia Bank streamline its interdepartmental communication and call transfers, leading to a better customer and agent experience. The new solution empowers Regional Australia Bank to achieve significant business benefits now and into the future.”

Regional Australia Bank senior manager of branch operations Kim Burraston said that as part of its digital transformation it needed a cloud-based system that could scale with the business and meet privacy and security requirements.

“After assessing several solutions on the market, Regional Australia Bank identified NICE CXone as the ideal solution as it offered much more functionality and adaptability than its alternatives.

“In addition, it was easy to manage and train staff which enabled better support for our organisation in its effort to decentralise contact centre operations.

“Transitioning to CXone was a critical step in Regional Australia Bank’s journey to streamline the customer and agent experiences.”

NICE international president Darren Rushworth said he was pleased to collaborate with Regional Australia Bank and its implementation partner, Generation-e, to successfully implement CXone across the bank’s branch and contact centre operations.

“The solution is already helping Regional Australia Bank streamline its contact centre engagement while providing greater support for branch and remote employees, leading to exceptional, frictionless agent and customer experiences.

Regional Australia Bank’s ‘Community Partnership Program’ lets members support their local community simply by transacting with a selected savings account and nominating their choice of organisations from a list of 1,600 registered groups and causes.

In 2022, this program reached a new milestone of more than $2 million in donations.

Channel expansion in Australia and New Zealand has been one of the vendor’s big priorities over the last year. Last month NICE promoted senior ANZ channel sales manager Russell Jones to the newly created role of ANZ head of the channel.