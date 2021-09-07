Genesys appoints new regional leadership

Genesys has made three major additions to its APAC management team, the most notable is the appointment of Assaf Tarnopolsky as senior vice president and general manager of APAC.

In other moves the company also appointed Stephen Hammill as vice president, ASEAN and South Asia.

Meanwhile Gwilym Funnell will take over a global role as head of strategic growth, after serving as head of Genesys in Asia Pacific

"The importance of creating positive and personalised customer and employee outcomes have become non-negotiable for organisations” said Tarnopolsky.

“Contact centres of today have become 'experience centres' that are at the frontline of driving real-time proactive and predictive experiences. I look forward to being a part of Genesys at a pivotal point in its journey to assist businesses in their digital transformation journey.”

A spokesperson for Genesys says that the moves affirm the importance of Asia Pacific as a growth market for the company, adding that customer loyalty and retention is at the top of mind for organisations in APAC.

"With organisations turning to digitalisation as a business amplifier in the post-pandemic reality, we foresee CX will be key to companies remaining relevant, especially in the fast-growing economies of ASEAN” said Hamill.

“Continuing its commitment to the region, Genesys has deeply invested in talent, resources and innovation in key Asian markets.”

Genesys head of global sales and field operations ML Maco said, "Customer experience has become a strategic differentiator as companies adopt cloud and digital technologies to meet customers' evolving expectations, especially post-pandemic.

"I am confident that with Genesys, they have the platform to transform a customer interaction into an empathetic customer experience.”