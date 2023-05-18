Genesys celebrates its top Asia Pacific partners

Unified communications (UC) software vendor Genesys has awarded its top-performing APAC partners at its annual partner conference in Phuket, Thailand.

According to Genesys, the winning partners have consistently shown expertise and industry leadership in their respective markets by leveraging Genesys platforms to enable organisations to deliver personalised experiences at scale.

IT service management company NTT APAC was awarded the APAC Partner of the Year, based on its achievements during the fiscal year 2023.

Two ANZ partners took home their titles for the second year running.

Sydney-based IT services provider Nexon Asia Pacific was awarded the Australia Partner of the Year whereas telco incumbent Spark won New Zealand Partner of the Year.

Telstra scored APAC Customer Experience Evolution Partner of the Year and Sydney-based UC software provider Essential Data and Voice won APAC New Partner of the Year

According to Genesys APAC, during fiscal year 2023, the company saw a 50 per cent growth in cloud revenue year-over-year, and nearly 3/4th of the overall revenue was driven by partners.

ANZ led the region with majority of total APAC revenue, whereby Genesys ANZ saw a 30 per cent growth in cloud revenue year-over-year, and over 66% of its overall revenue was driven by partners.

Genesys vice president channels and alliances George Aprane said “it’s incredible to celebrate our SaaS ecosystem of diverse and innovative market-leading partners and their outstanding achievements.”

“The partner community plays an integral role in our vision for the Experience-as-a-Service market by creating value across sales, delivery, success, and support - which are essential in solving unique customer challenges and delivering significant business impact.”

Genesys senior vice president APAC Assaf Tarnopolsky said “together with our partners, we look forward to continuing to deliver on the vision of experience orchestration for customers in APAC, helping organisations unlock new levels of trust and loyalty.”

