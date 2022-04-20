Genesys cheers top performing Asia Pacific partners

Unified communications software vendor Genesys named its top 2022 Asia Pacific partners with Aussie companies, Nexon, Customer Driven Solutions and Telstra picking up gongs.

Summer Hill-based Nexon Asia Pacific took home Genesys’ Australian partner of the year award.

The managed service provider was also a finalist in CRN’s 2021 Impact Awards in the Moderning Infrastructure category for its partnership with Flick.

Nexon Asia Pacific used Genesys’ call centre software technology to improve the pest control services’ call centre capabilities and upgraded its legacy on-premises digital infrastructure to a more agile and responsive environment.

Last year, Nexon Asia Pacific was also awarded Genesys’ 2021 APAC Emerging Partner of the year.

Cremorne-based, customer experience consultancy Customer Driven Solutions/Beyond CX won Genesys’ 2022 APAC new partner of the year.

Founded in 2014, the company has partnered with RACV, the Department of Social Services, the Australian Finacial Security Authority, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, as well as Aussie Broadband-owned Over-the-Wire.

Telstra won Genesys’ 2022 APAC cloud partner of the year award.

This is the fourth year in a row Telstra took home an award from Genesys. In 2021, the Australian telco giant was Genesys’ Australian partner of the year and in 2020 was named its APAC cloud partner of the year.

UK-headquartered QPC, whose APAC operations are based in Melbourne, won Genesys’ 2022 APAC migration partner of the year award.

“The partner community are enablers of our experience orchestration vision in APAC, effectively ensuring we jointly deliver on the ethos of providing personalised and empathetic experiences at every customer touchpoint,” Genesys’ APAC channel chief George Aprane said at the company's regional virtual partner conference.

“Made possible through our vibrant ecosystem of technology, deployment and strategic partners, today, we celebrate their contribution for elevating CX and bringing about innovative transformations in the industry.”