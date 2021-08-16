Genesys reveals its top performing partners

Customer experience software vendor Genesys has named its top performing partners in the APAC region for 2021, with a number of Australian companies picking up gongs.

Australian winners included Telstra, Nexon Asia Pacific and Datacom.

This is the second year in a row Telstra took home an award from Genesys, being named APAC Cloud Partner of the year in 2020.

Genesys ANZ channel chief Vaughan Webster the company’s partner network was “critical to our local business in helping to deliver unique, personalised and seamless customer experiences”.

“This success is supported by a vibrant ecosystem of technology, deployment and strategic partners, and we’re thrilled to see our ANZ partners recognised once again in this year’s awards, with Telstra, Spark, Nexon, and Datacom paving the way in the local market.

“Together, we continue to drive and share our vision of Experience-as-a-Service (EaaS) - delivering empathetic customer experiences and enabling an end-to-end experience across sales, service, and marketing for our customers.”

Here is the full list of Australian winners:

APAC Emerging Partner of the year - Nexon Asia Pacific

APAC Partner of the year - Telstra

ANZ Partner of the year - Datacom

APAC Disruptor Partner of the year - Spark New Zealand