Genetec adds integration between Mission Control and Clearance

Unified security vendor Genetec has announced a new integration between its Mission Control decision management system and its Clearance digital evidence management solution.

The integration aims to help customers move seamlessly from incident response to investigation from within a single interface.

"With the integration of Mission Control with Clearance, we're simplifying the process of launching an investigation following an incident,” Genetec product group director Erick Ceresato said.

“This efficiency enables our customers to do more with their systems and the information they're collecting, while at the same time leveraging existing technology to achieve their business objectives."

The integration is aimed for security teams in organisations that handle a high volume of events like hospitals, banks and utilities that frequently need to share video evidence and incident details with internal departments as well as with law enforcement agencies, attorneys and insurance providers.

Cameras tied to an event can be exported in a single action to a case in Clearance, reducing the time operators spend documenting and creating a synopsis of an incident. The Mission Control incident report is also preserved as part of the case, which allows organisations to demonstrate policy compliance when handling an event.