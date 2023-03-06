Genetec awards Auckland's Nextro Unified Elite partner status

Auckland based Nextro has been awarded Genetec Unified Elite Partner status by the Canadian physical security vendor.

Oceania country manager said Nextro got the status upgrade having been named rookie of the year in 2022.

Genetec's Oceania country manager George Moawad said the Unified Elite Partner status for 2023-24 is a recognition of Nextro's growth in the New Zealand market.

Trans-Tasman IT services provider Datacom is one of Genetec's regional partners, and the only other company in New Zealand with a Unified Elite Partner designation.

Australian partners include Sydney-based JD Security, ACG integration and ARA Security Services, all of which were recognised in Genetec's awards last year.

Among the Genetec capabilities Nextro can deliver are video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, intercoms, and license plate recognition.

Nextro counts radio and outdoor advertising company MediaWorks, owned by United States Oaktree Capital Management as customer, along with others in the retail, hospitality, ports, and Ngāti Whātua Õrākei as customers.

The Canadian physical security vendor has expanded its ANZ presence in recent years, hiring channel sales specialist Catherine Tirto, formerly of Hills Security which Dicker Data bought in May 2022.

Genetec lost its Australia-New Zealand channel manager Djeffri Setiawan to Extreme Networks in February this year.