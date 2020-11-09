Genetec ditches distribution for direct SI relationships

Canadian cyber security and video surveillance vendor Genetec has launched a new local go-to-market strategy, bypassing distribution and directly working with its partners.



The company appointed Hills as its local distributor in 2014 and in May 2018, the two extended their relationship till October this year, but Genetec has now pledged to to go it alone in the local channel.

"We will be working directly with the partners/system integrators both commercially and technically. This direct relationship will bring Genetec one step closer to the end user," Genetec’s ANZ boss George Moawad told CRN.

The vendor has assumed responsibility for its customer service program including warranty and returns; its advanced replacement program; training; customer support services; pre-sales and post-sales support; and partner programs.

Engagement will now be done directly with the company’s current Systems Integrator partners and fulfillment through third-party logistics. The local Genetec team has assumed responsibility for all certification and training.

Moawad said one of the main goals was to get closer to the customer "reinforce our relationships and open new doors to new end users and verticals moving forward".



The vendor’s partner program has three tiers Certified, Elite and Unified Elite in ascending order.

"We would like to empower our current partners through our Genetec partner program and introduce new partners where we have had less of a presence for example the smaller cities in Australia (Adelaide, Tasmania & Darwin) and expand in New Zealand outside Auckland," Mowad added.



One of Genetec’s top tier partners, Fortis Security boss Umberto Tosti, said he looked forward to working more closely with the vendor.

“Being able to directly update Genetec about our customers’ priorities, problems, and opportunities, as well as rapidly access up-to-date product training, will enable us to deliver even better outcomes,” Tosti said.

The company had a victory in the courts earlier this year when it triumphed over a patent troll in the US.