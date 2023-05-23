Gentrack back in black for HY2023

By on
Gentrack back in black for HY2023

Gentrack, an ASX and NZX listed software solutions provider for utlities and airports, has posted financials showing strong growth in earnings for its first 2023 half year.

Revenue increased 47.7 per cent, reaching $84.3 million which includes $19.7 million from Bulb and other insolvent British customers. 

Profit after tax was $7.9 million, reversing Gentrack's loss from last year. 

The company pointed to its utilities and Veovo airports businesses as operating in markets with strong growth potential.

Gentrack won EnergyAustralia as a new customer for the HY2023, and went live with the Solar Home Bundle product for the electricity and gas provider in March on its cloud billing platform.

The solutions provider also said it won Mercury which is 51 per cent owned by the New Zealand government, in September last year, and is working with the gentailer to migrate their customers off SAP and onto Gentrack's multi-play platform.

This month, Gentrack was tapped by the Water Authority of Fiji to transform the latter's customer experience and to deliver operational cost savings.

For the full year 2023, Gentrack expects revenue to be between $157 and 160 million, which includes a one-off loss of $25 million from insolvent UK customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
gentrack salesforce software strategy

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program
Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse
Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners

Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners
DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?