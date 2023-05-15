Gentrack tapped by Water Authority of Fiji

ASX and NZX listed software company Gentrack has been tapped by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) to transform its customer experience and deliver operational cost savings.

As a Commercial Statutory Authority in Fiji, WAF is an essential services provider responsible for providing water services to over 800,000 people across residential, business and institutional customer segments.

WAF has renewed its partnership with Gentrack and selected its customer and revenue offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to shift towards improved cost efficiencies and enable new billing and revenue management capabilities.

According to WAF, this will bring improved security to its systems for billing and customer operations as the platform is designed for high performance, reliability, and redundancy.

WAF and Gentrack will also partner on revenue management processes to enable a greater level of automated customer engagement around bill payments.

Gentrack aims to enable WAF a seamless transition to the cloud-based solution with no disruption to customers, delivering improved operational cost savings and customer experience through automation.

“We take great pride in our partnership with the Water Authority of Fiji," Gentrack general manager NZ, Allan Sampson, said.

"Our common values have paved the way for success over many years, and by working together as a ‘one team’, WAF and its customers will have access to the best information for making informed decisions around one of Fiji's most valuable resources.”

“Alongside our technology for water businesses, we also bring to WAF knowledge and experience from the Australian and UK water markets for ongoing collaboration and innovation."

"Our commitment to achieving outstanding results for WAF and its customers through this transformation program is unwavering.”

“Engaging Gentrack will assist WAF in providing the technological platform and training to realise the ambitions for our services in Fiji," Water Authority of Fiji chief customer officer, Sekove Uluinayau, said.

Uluinayau said WAF are committed to improvements in customer engagement, billing processes and collection of unpaid water bills, and how quickly WAF can efficiently monitor the turnaround time in these areas.

“We are confident that together, this project will take our services to a new level for the interest and better serving experience of our customers."