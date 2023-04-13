GFI Software appoints Aquion as second Aussie distie

Enterprise IT solutions vendor GFI Software has appointed Sydney distributor Aquion, marking their second distributor in Australia.

The software company has been partnered with Ingram Micro since 2012 and aims to expand their presence in the Australian market through the addition of a new distributor.

GFI Software aims to leverage Aquion’s extensive distribution network and local expertise.

Aquion will be distributing GFI’s expansive portfolio of products that provide customers with advanced security protection against online threats such as viruses, malware, and ransomware.

GFI Software also provides network management applications which allow users to track their networks by providing detailed insights into usage patterns and traffic.

It has 40,000 customers worldwide using its solutions and aims to increase both companies' reach within the Australian market through the partnership.

“The Australian market remains crucial for GFI Software, as we recognise that there is a lot of opportunity in the region,” GFI’s senior vice President of global channel sales Derek Nower said.

“We are focusing on growing our presence here through strategic investments, and to help achieve our goals, we’ve named Sydney-based software distributor Aquion as a distributor to provide further resourcing to our current and prospective partners.”

GFI and Aquion have stated they will be holding a webinar together in May discussing the latest product releases and developments that GFI have planned.

US-headquartered software development and testing tools vendor SmartBear named Aquion as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand in May 2022.