Gigamon names new ANZ country manager

Network visibility and analytics Gigamon has appointed George Tsoukas as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Tsoukas replaces Ian Teague, who left the company in 2019 to join SailPoint, where he is currently the ANZ country manager.

Tsoukas joins from load balancing vendor Avi Networks, where he was its first ANZ regional vice president in 2018.

In his new role, Tsoukas is expected to assist customers to navigate the business and technical challenges that digital transformation, 5G and cloud initiatives put on their network infrastructure.

Gigamon is also looking to grow its presence into new territories while also growing its existing customer segments.

Tsoukas said, “I’m excited to join Gigamon because I see significant opportunities in the Australian and New Zealand markets and we’re just getting started.”

“We have solid customer relationships with top-tier organisations, and coupled with the leading-edge solutions Gigamon offers, I’m confident we’ll remain at the forefront of the market.”

Gigamon APAC senior director of marketing Adeline Goh said the digital economy is “a labyrinth of complexity”.

“It has become increasingly difficult to navigate alone, so George will play a critical role within Gigamon as we work with our customers to navigate inefficiencies, blind spots and bottlenecks.”