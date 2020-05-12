Gigamon names new ANZ country manager

By on
Gigamon names new ANZ country manager
George Tsoukas (Gigamon)

Network visibility and analytics Gigamon has appointed George Tsoukas as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Tsoukas replaces Ian Teague, who left the company in 2019 to join SailPoint, where he is currently the ANZ country manager.

Tsoukas joins from load balancing vendor Avi Networks, where he was its first ANZ regional vice president in 2018.

In his new role, Tsoukas is expected to assist customers to navigate the business and technical challenges that digital transformation, 5G and cloud initiatives put on their network infrastructure.

Gigamon is also looking to grow its presence into new territories while also growing its existing customer segments.

Tsoukas said, “I’m excited to join Gigamon because I see significant opportunities in the Australian and New Zealand markets and we’re just getting started.”

“We have solid customer relationships with top-tier organisations, and coupled with the leading-edge solutions Gigamon offers, I’m confident we’ll remain at the forefront of the market.”

Gigamon APAC senior director of marketing Adeline Goh said the digital economy is “a labyrinth of complexity”.

“It has become increasingly difficult to navigate alone, so George will play a critical role within Gigamon as we work with our customers to navigate inefficiencies, blind spots and bottlenecks.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
george tsoukas gigamon networking

Most Read Articles

Apple MacBook Pro vs. Dell XPS 13

Apple MacBook Pro vs. Dell XPS 13
MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service

MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service
Inside Dicker Data's COVID-19 strategy.

Inside Dicker Data's COVID-19 strategy.
Business hours NBN throughput hits new peak

Business hours NBN throughput hits new peak
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?