Gigamon names new VP of worldwide channel and alliances

Networking vendor Gigamon has named Dee Dee Acquista as its new vice president (VP) of worldwide channel and alliances.

Based in Texas, Acquista will lead the strategy behind the Gigamon catalyst partner program, aiming to bring it to “new heights”.

acquista comes with 25 years of experience in channel strategy, whereby Gigamon says she will bring “a fresh perspective as she and the team build on the company’s channel-first strategy.”

Gigamon believes there is an opportunity for the company and its channel partners due to the current pressure for organisations to operate across complex, hybrid cloud infrastructures.

The company stated that “according to 650 Group, the deep observability market is forecasted to reach US$2 billion by 2026 – and in the first half of 2022, Gigamon owned 68 percent of the market share.”

Prior to Gigamon, Acquista worked at Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud) as the VP of channel sales from 2021 to 2023, where she was responsible for program management, strategy, design, and execution.

She also worked at BeyondTrust as the senior VP of global channels from 2020 to 2021, and at SentinelOne as the VP of global channels from 2017 to 2020.

Acquista has also held director and VP channel positions for Proofpoint, Forcepoint and McAffee from 2005 to 2017.

Prior to that she worked at Adobe as a national account manager, and at Apple as a national channel account manager.

She was also a founding board member of the Ingram Micro security vendor advisory board.

acquista has been recognised on several CRN US leadership lists including, CRN Channel Chief (2018-2022), CRN’s Power 100 (2018-2022), and CRN’s Women of the Channel.