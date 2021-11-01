Global cloud services spending nears US$50 billion as demand soars: Canalys, Synergy

By on
Global cloud services spending nears US$50 billion as demand soars: Canalys, Synergy

Global cloud services spending has reached just below US$50 billion amid a surge in demand, according to research from Canalys and Synergy.

For Q3 2021, Canalys said worldwide spending on cloud infrastructure services increased 35 percent to US$49.4 billion, citing ongoing remote working and learning, and the growing use of industry-specific cloud applications. Synergy Research Group meanwhile said spending grew 37 percent to US$45 billion, citing contributions from the non-”big three” providers.

The growth was fueled by ongoing digital transformation efforts to ensure business continuity during pandemic-related disruptions, resulting in geographic data centre expansion to meet the demands, according to Canalys.

Synergy added that while the big three hyperscalers, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, are still dominant, the next ten largest providers saw 28 percent year-on-year revenue growth, and the following medium-to-small providers grew 25 percent.

However Canalys said the sector is expected to start being impacted by the global chip shortage, with some data centre component providers reporting longer lead times and higher prices.

“Overall compute demand is out-growing chip manufacturing capabilities, and infrastructure expansion may become limited for the cloud service providers,” Canalys research analyst Blake Murray said.

“Besides managing supply chains to the best of their abilities, the providers building an advantage are focused on developing their go-to-market channels along with their product portfolios to catch up with an increasingly wide variety of customer use cases that has fueled demand since the start of the pandemic.”

The research added that the hyperscalers have responded to the shortages through advancing industry-specific service portfolios and growing their channels to bring more diverse offerings.

AWS remains the market leader, with Canalys’ research pegging its share to 32 percent of total spend, while Microsoft and Google are at 21 percent and 8 percent respectively. Synergy’s research has a slight variation of 33 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

“Given their scale, ever-expanding worldwide presence and impressive revenue growth rates, it is understandable that Amazon, Microsoft and Google grab the most attention for their cloud activities. However, that makes it easy to overlook the fact that other cloud providers generated $17 billion in the quarter, a figure which grew by 27% from last year,” Synergy Research Group chief analyst John Dinsdale said.

“By any standards a US$17 billion market growing at such a rate is an attractive proposition for many service providers and their suppliers. Clearly there are challenges with the big three companies lurking in the background, so the name of the game is not competing with them head on. Providing companies are smart about targeting the right applications and customer groups, cloud can provide a broad and exciting range of growth opportunities for them.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws azure blake murray canalys cloud google cloud john dinsdale microsoft synergy

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband offered $342m to acquire Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband offered $342m to acquire Over The Wire
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity
Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises

Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises
Swoop announces $41m capital raise

Swoop announces $41m capital raise

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?