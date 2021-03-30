Global cybersecurity spending soared in 2020 amid record year of data breaches

By on
Global cybersecurity spending soared in 2020 amid record year of data breaches

The last year had a record number of data breaches globally despite a significant increase in cybersecurity spending, according to research firm Canalys.

Canalys said 2020 experienced a data breach crisis, citing that some 30 billion records were compromised within a 12-month period, more than the previous 15 years combined.

This came despite cybersecurity outperformed other IT spending in 2020 after registering a 10 percent increase to US$53 billion globally

Canalys noted though that other segments like business continuity and workforce productivity took precedence over security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research firm’s estimated that cloud infrastructure services grew 33 percent in 2020 to US$142 billion, representing an increase of US$45 billion in annual spend against 2019. Cloud software services increased more than 20 percent during the same period, according to Canalys.

Notebook PC shipments also had a record year, surging 17 percent, and are forecast to continue growing in 2021. Logitech’s webcam business also hit a record high, increasing 138 percent on a trailing four-quarter basis. Sales growth of home Wi-Fi routers exceeded 40 percent as remote workers looked to improve their connectivity, while home printers and ink sold out.

“Prioritise cybersecurity and invest in broadening protection, detection and response measures or face disaster,” Canalys chief analyst Matthew Ball said.

“Cybersecurity must be front and centre of digital plans, otherwise there will be a mass extinction of organizations, which will threaten the post-COVID-19 economic recovery. A lapse in focus on cybersecurity is already having major repercussions, resulting in the escalation of the current data breach crisis and acceleration of ransomware attacks.”

During 2020, Canalys said ransomware attacks specifically surged with “tragic consequences”, as hospitals were specifically targeted. Several high-profile organisations globally also went out of business in 2020 and surviving organisations had to implement business continuity measures quickly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or face ruin.

The research firm said it came often at the expense of cybersecurity and bypassed longstanding corporate policies, leaving many exposed to exploitation by highly organised and sophisticated threat actors, as well as other more opportunistic hackers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
canalys matthew ball security

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Software
Software

Most Read Articles

5 cool Microsoft Teams features you need to know about

5 cool Microsoft Teams features you need to know about
Gartner&#8217;s eight security trends for 2021

Gartner’s eight security trends for 2021
Experts on what aged care IT providers should consider

Experts on what aged care IT providers should consider
TribeTech releases first quantum computing offering

TribeTech releases first quantum computing offering
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?