Global Payments appoints former Delv boss Masseh Haidary ANZ CEO

US-based payment technology provider Global Payments has appointed former Delv boss Masseh Haidary to the newly created role of ANZ CEO.

The vendor operates five brands in the Asia Pacific, including payment technology platforms Ezidebit, Eway and Global Payments Australia, and SaaS businesses Storman, and Sentral Education.

Haidary told CRN working with Global Payments’ team to break into various segments of the market in the next few years would be a ‘mammoth task’.

“My experience around transformational leadership and strategies will be critical in giving the necessary direction and drive to meet our long-term strategy.”

Haidary headed Delv, a Canberra-based MSP, for three years. Delv provides enterprise mobility consulting, app development and professional services, using products from partners such as Optus, Microsoft, Citrix, Apple and IBM.

Before Delv, Haidary was Optus' head of ACT and federal government strategy for three years. And before Optus, he was a sales executive and head of strategic accounts for the digital marketing agency Salmat.

Haidary told CRN his experience in the channel had taught him the key to solving customers' problems was strong partnerships and clear value propositions.

“The current market conditions are forcing organisations to focus on their core proposition, so the role of MSPs has never been more important.

“Solving strategic problems requires the ecosystem to construct solutions in partnership, ensuring that everyone plays to their strengths and has the skills and talent to deliver on execution.”

Haidary said some of the biggest challenges he had seen emerging in the Australia channel over the last two years were knowing when to develop solutions in-house and when to work with partners, talent acquisition and security.

“Individual organisations no matter how large, are challenged to solve the complex challenges in a digitally disruptive environment on their own.

“Decisions around the capability and technology to build internally versus outsourcing is critical.

“Whilst automation continues to proliferate, finding talent continues to be one of the biggest challenges to resolve.

“Finally, the role that security plays has been amplified significantly and is certainly one of the key factors keeping business and technology leaders up at night.

“It’s critical that we develop solutions and operating models that are 'secure by design' which will continue to enable the innovation culture we desire.”