Global PC market to soar by 35 percent in Q4 2020: Canalys

The global PC market is expected to grow 35 percent year-over-year in Q4 2020, capping off a strong year for desktops, notebooks and tablets, according to research from Canalys.

PC shipments are expected to reach 143 million units in the last quarter of 2020, up 35 percent year on year, bringing the total to 458 million units for the whole year. It represents 17 percent year on year growth.

The increase was driven by demand for personal computing devices for skilled workers and students, which Canalys said remains at an unprecedented high despite significant increases in supply.

Canalys expected the growth would spill over into 2021, with shipments in Q1 expected to be up 43 percent year on year on a weak Q1 2020. Shipments for full-year 2021 are expected to increase a further 1.4 percent.

“While the global pandemic has provided a huge short-term demand boost, the PC industry has plenty more to look forward to in the years ahead. At Canalys, we identified four key trends that will drive PC market growth in 2021 and beyond: remote working, digital learning, device as a service and emerging use cases,” Canalys research director Rushabh Doshi said.

“As vaccines start to roll out and we enter a post-COVID world, behavioral changes among both businesses and consumers will place greater emphasis on PC use, leading to a host of new opportunities not just in hardware, but also in software and services.

“Meanwhile, the larger installed base driven by more use cases and broader demographics will provide a host of new opportunities. Security and connectivity will be key focuses in a post-COVID world, where businesses formalize their remote- and flexible-working policies for employees. PCs with stronger security standards will be integral to future solutions and will be expected from vendors and channel partners, especially in industries such as financial services and the public sector.

“The pandemic has also revealed just how important secure and reliable connectivity is in the face of disruption. As travel, commuting, on-site work and emerging market demand for broadband alternatives increase, LTE and 5G connected PCs will see their popularity grow.”