Global PC shipments decline eases in Q2

By on
Global PC shipments decline eases in Q2

The decline in global personal computer shipments slowed in the second quarter, with Apple outperforming the market with a 51 per cent jump thanks to strong demand for its recently launched 15-inch MacBook Air, data from research firm Canalys showed.

The report adds to early signs of a recovery in the industry, which has been banking on a new round of equipment upgrades by consumers and businesses to shake off its post-pandemic slump.

Canalys said the worldwide PC market declined by 12 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, a much smaller fall than the over-30 per cent drops seen in the previous two quarters, as it benefited from strong back-to-school demand.

"There are indications that many of the issues that have affected the sector are beginning to abate," said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys.

Apple grew the most among the major PC makers, with shipments hitting 6.8 million units and its market share expanding to 11 per cent from 6.4 per cent a year earlier, as supply-chain hurdles eased and it benefited from demand for the new MacBook Air.

Market leader Lenovo posted a shipment decline of 18.1 per cent, smaller than the 30.3 per cent fall posted in the previous quarter.

HP and Dell also saw smaller falls, compared with the prior quarter.

"Inventory levels reduced further in Q2," said Kieren Jessop, research analyst at Canalys.

"All customer segments are set to improve sequentially for the remainder of 2023, amid a final push of inventory corrections and stronger seasonality in the latter half of the year."

Still, Canalys said it expects 2023 shipments to be lower than 2022 as consumers prioritize spending on essentials in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple dell hardware hp lenovo pcs

Partner Content

AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia
Datacom slides into the red

Datacom slides into the red

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?