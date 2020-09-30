Global Secure Layer becomes Equinix Gold Partner

IP Transit company Global Secure Layer (GSL) has been named a gold partner by data centre operator Equinix.

The Brisbane-based company has had a partnership with Equinix dating back to 2017 when the direct denial of service (DDoS) protection specialist took space in one of Equinix' Sydney facilities.

The deal gives GSL larger exposure to Equinix’ global customer base to which it can offer its DDoS protection.

GSL said the distinction as a key network partner in the Equinix Partner Program helping deliver integrated transit and DDoS solutions to joint customers.

GSL currently operates across three continents with Equinix, servicing the Asia-Pacific and North American markets with what it describes as ‘a rapid trajectory to expand’.

The company’s CEO Nathan Harding described the achievement as “a great milestone for GSL and is testament to the relationship we have built with Equinix over the years”.

“I am looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us in the future - given the rapid growth of our industry in recent times as a result of the current global circumstances,” he added.

“With continued global expansion on the cards for GSL, working with an industry-leading partner such as Equinix will only strengthen our international footprint.”

Equinix Australia MD Guy Danskine said through this enhanced collaboration, enterprise customers would be able to leverage the industry-leading transit, DDoS mitigation capabilities and data centre expertise of both companies.

“We have a long standing relationship with Global Secure Layer and are excited to see them continuing to innovate with Equinix and as a result achieving Gold Partner status,” said Danskine.

“Global Secure Layer is a leading example of a company that is pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation and as a company, they are exactly the type of organisation we look to partner and grow with.”