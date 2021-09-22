Global SI MTX Group launches training program in Adelaide

Global SI MTX Group launches training program in Adelaide

US-headquartered technology consulting firm MTX Group has launched a technology training program based around its Asia Pacific headquarters in Adelaide.

MTX Group in May launched in Australia to serve as its Asia Pacific “launchpad”, with the aim of hiring 500 staff based in the Adelaide delivery centre.

The training program will initially involve two courses starting this month, with 150 places focused on fundamental tech skills and certifications over the next year.

“These courses will provide fundamental knowledge and skills for students to build their careers in technology. Under the guidance of our global MTX Chief Learning Officer, Gaurav Kheterpal, MTX will provide unique industry-relevant course materials and experiences that will help candidates accelerate their transition to the tech workforce,” MTX Australia chief operating officer Sudeep Acharya said.

“I am very excited about building a diverse talent pool to support our ambitions in Adelaide and establishing MTX as a great place for people to advance their tech career.”

The first course will be an entry-level ICT program suited for “new tech starters” that will provide credits towards a Certificate III in Information Technology qualification, covering the basics of cloud computing and data security, collaborative work practices and simple programming.

A proposed second course will target more experienced students and graduates looking to expand their tech career options, including Salesforce skills and certifications. Participants would also get industry specific training and receive mentoring support during the first three months of their traineeship.

Future courses are expected to focus on cloud platforms and advanced technology specialisations in machine learning and artificial intelligence disciplines.

The program is also part of the South Australian Government’s Skilling South Australia initiative, which aims to build “a pipeline of talent” in the state through 200 projects co-designed with industry and business.

In the announcement, SA Premier Steven Marshall said, “MTX’s training programs provide a gateway to the exciting job opportunities in South Australia’s flourishing hi-tech sector.”

“There are more South Australians in work than ever before and the investment of international companies like MTX in the local hi-tech sector are creating even more interesting, well-paid jobs in our state.”

