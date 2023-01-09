Global tech accelerator Techstars courts Australian startup founders via Tech Central Sydney

Global tech accelerator Techstars courts Australian startup founders via Tech Central Sydney

Technology accelerator Techstars, which has an alumni that includes Chainalysis and SendGrid, is welcoming start-up founders to join its Techstars Tech Central Sydney Accelerator program.

The Techstars Tech Central Sydney Accelerator opened applications today, welcoming seed and early-stage founders who are building businesses that use such technologies as AI, fintech, advanced manufacturing, cloud computing, robotics, cyber security, quantum computing, creative tech and climate tech.

Founded in the US in 2006, Techstars provides funding, mentorship and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs.

“Techstars graduates currently include twenty $1B+ companies including start-ups that raised millions of dollars, employed thousands of people and are now listed publicly on stock exchanges around the world, “stated NSW Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens. 

The Minister talked up Techstar’s joining of the Sydney Tech Central district, which includes six neighbourhoods that are home to the likes of Atlassian, Canva, ROKT and Safety Culture.

He also argued that Techstars joining Tech Central “proves that the NSW Government’s focus on growing the economy is attracting global companies and turbocharging our innovation ecosystem.”

A pillar of the NSW Government’s new Emerging Digital Technologies Strategy is to strengthen the NSW start-up ecosystem and SME capability. The vision is for Tech Central to become a “globally renowned community that pulses with inspiration and draws top tech talent from across the world to do their best work.”

Techstars chief executive officer Mäelle Gavet said that the location in Tech Central will provide founders with "the opportunity to participate in an accelerator program that will build upon their entrepreneurial skills, help them find product market fit, and uncover innovative solutions that can make lasting impact across the community.”

Global investment business Techstars has joined Sydney’s Tech Central district aiming to help local Australian technology start-ups boost their growth.

“Already home to global powerhouses such as Atlassian, Canva, ROKT and Safety Culture, Tech Central will support the growth of next generation cutting-edge companies with the addition of Techstars, one of the largest pre-seed investors in the world,” he continued.

 

